Mario Martinelli seeks dismissal of charges

Defense attorneys for Mario Martinelli intend to seek to annul the two declarations given by their client on Jan. 25 and 27 as part of the investigation into the bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

The lawyers submitted a claim of constitutional guarantees Monday to the Supreme Court.

It alleges that Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Tania Sterling issued an order to appear for their client, "without having provided the ordinary channels of notice for the concurrence of judicial proceedings, limiting the freedom of the defendant."

It also emphasizes that Martinelli is charged with a crime "that was not in force when the alleged occurrence of the facts took place," which violates the Constitution.

Prosecutors are also investigating former Minister of Public Works Federico José "Pepe" Suárez, and his sister Ana Suárez; The former director of Social Security Guillermo Sáez Llorens; former head of the Financial Analysis Unit, Amado Barahona, and the former chairman of the board of the Caja de Ahorros (CA), Riccardo Francolini.

The prosecution has also requested the location of Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, children of former president Ricardo Martinelli, whose investigation is also required.

The former president is the subject of a Supreme Court hearing today on two judicial requests sent to Panama by federal prosecutors in Switzerland. The requests relate to whether or not he received bribes from Odebrecht.