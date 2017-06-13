Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Ricardo Martinelli Mossack Fonseca China Juan Carlos Varela Buko Millonario Frank De Lima Municipio de Panamá Venezuela

Spanish version

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Panama reacts to Martinelli arrest

Spanish version

Getzalette Reyes

Temas:

Ricardo Martinelli Ricardo Martinelli
Ricardo Martinelli LA PRENSA/Archivo

"It's an action we've been waiting for for a long time."

+ info

This was expressed by Balbina Herrera, a former presidential candidate and victim of illegal wiretaps during the government of Ricardo Martinelli, after the latter was detained in Florida by US marshalls

Martinelli was taken Tuesday afternoon - along with other federal inmates - to a South Florida District Magistrate, where he was informed of the extradition proceedings against him. A red alert was issued by Interpol, following a request from Panama, that prompted the arrest. 

Herrera, who ran against Martinellin in 2009, said that Martinelli could have avoided what is happening to him if he had faced Panama investigations. 

"I think he could have escaped the international embarrassment," said Herrera, who asked Martinelli to respect due process, "something he did not do to us when he was president."

Another victim, attorney Rosendo Rivera, said he was pleased that US authorities had decided to accept the extradition request for Martinelli to face justice. 

"We hope that the process is handled quickly and in the most appropriate way possible," said Rivera, although he recalled that these procedures can take time.

Attorney Miguel Antonio Bernal said that "Martinelli should not have be allowed to leave the country," which has delayed the matter.

Bernal commented that, like many other Panamanians, he expects Martinelli, and others involved in acts of corruption, to be tried by justice, however, he questioned what he considers a lack of spirit on the part of the Panamanian authorities in achieving this. 

Mitchell Doens, a former general secretary of the PRD and also a victim. said that Martinelli's detention in Miami is "a very important step" in order to finally face Panamanian justice. But he also added the process is just beginning.

Doens acknowledged that this may take several days or weeks, but he hopes that "in the end this will be resolved in favor of all those who were victims."

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Ricardo Martinelli. Ricardo Martinelli.

Martinelli continues to be detained in Miami

Edison Teano. Edison Teano.

Mossack Fonseca lawyer released on bail

China to replace Taiwan scholarships

Ricardo Martinelli. Ricardo Martinelli.

Ricardo Martinelli faces extradition

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

Partido ante Inglaterra Dembele y Mbappé brillan en victoria de Francia

Los franceses Ousmane Dembele (Izq.) y Kylian Mbappe celebran el tanto que les dio la victoria. Los franceses Ousmane Dembele (Izq.) y Kylian Mbappe celebran el tanto que les dio la victoria.
Los franceses Ousmane Dembele (Izq.) y Kylian Mbappe celebran el tanto que les dio la victoria. AFP

AP | SAINT-DENIS, Francia

El gol del extremo Ousmane Dembele estableció diferencias para que una Francia en inferioridad numérica saliera triunfante ...

Preparación Chile pierde ante Rumania en último ensayo previo a la Copa Confederaciones

El equipo de Chile desperdició una ventaja de dos goles. El equipo de Chile desperdició una ventaja de dos goles.
El equipo de Chile desperdició una ventaja de dos goles. AFP

AFP | CLUJ-NAPOCA, Rumania |

La selección de Chile perdió 3-2 ante Rumania este martes en Cluj, en su último partido de preparación para la Copa de las ...

MODERNIZACIÓN Estos son los 24 nuevos municipios donde se podrán hacer trámites digitales

Los contribuyentes podrán hacer trámites a través de su teléfono móvil. Los contribuyentes podrán hacer trámites a través de su teléfono móvil.
Los contribuyentes podrán hacer trámites a través de su teléfono móvil. Tomada de Twitter @InnovacionPma

José González Pinilla

Son 24 los municipios del país que se sumarán al programa de modernización tecnológica que impulsa la Autoridad Nacional para ...