Search on for Martinelli helicopter

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor sent a judicial assistance request to Mexico yesterday to apprehend the helicopter in the name of the company Silver Wings Corp., registration N1626L, "which is presumed to have been acquired by Luis Enrique Martinelli with funds from money laundering."

The request is motivated by the investigation carried out by the prosecution for the alleged payment of bribes by Odebrecht through Swiss banks to brothers Luis Enrique and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares. It was known that the helicopter was traveling yesterday from El Salvador to Mexico with final destination Miami, United States.