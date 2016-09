Evidence admitted against Martinelli

A results of a request for judicial assistance submitted to Brazilian authorities by Prosecutor Oyden Ortega was admitted Thursday as evidence in the case involving former President Ricardo Martinelli and irregularities in the purchase of dehydrated food through the National Assistance Program (PAN).

Ortega asked Brazil to verify purchases made by the company Lerkshore International Limited from the Brazilian company Prativita Nutricionales Ltda. for $15.5 million.

Brazilian authorities supplied copies of the purchase orders and checks that proved the payments were made.

The documents were admitted by Judge Jerónimo Mejía. Mejía also rejected a request from Martinelli's lawyers to dismiss the charges, as well as a request to keep the evidence from Brazil out of the case.

Sidney Sitton, a member of Martinelli's legal team, argued unsuccessfully that the time limit for adjudicating the case had expired.

He also claimed that the prosecutor had made procedural errors in requesting the documents from Brazil.

As he left the court after the decisions against him were handed down, Sitton said there is "clear judicial manipulation" of the case.