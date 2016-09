Mizrachi detained in Colombia

Panamanian entrepreneur Mayer Mizrachi was arrested Wednesday in Bogota by Colombia immigration officials.

He now faces deportation.

He was transferred to Immigration headquarters for formal notification of his impending expulsion. He is expected to be deported to Panama today or Thursday.

Mizrachi was arrested while riding as a passenger in the back of an armored vehicle. He tried to flee, but an immigration patrol car intercepted the vehicle to prevent his escape.

His lawyer asked that his client be granted permission to leave the country by his own means, but immigration authorities turned down that request.

Mizrachi referred to the incident on his account on the social network Twitter.

Al rechazar el asilo @CancilleriaCol@MigracionCol tiene la obligacion de darme un salvoconducto por 30 dias. Esta expulsion es ilegal! — Mayer Mizrachi (@mayermizrachi) 7 de septiembre de 2016

In those messages, he claimed his expulsion from the country is illegal.

He faces charges in Panama related to a government contract that allegedly contained irregularities.