Mayer Mizrachi fails to attend hearing

Mayer Mizrachi, currently under investigation for crimes against public administration, did not attend a hearing this morning related to another investigation involving his technology company Criptext.

+ info Spanish version

The new investigation involves allegations of money laundering. Mizrachi was represented at the hearing by his lawyer, Ana Belfon, a former attorney general under the government of Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014)

The hearing was rescheduled for Sept. 19.

Mizrachi is free on $100,000 bail. He was deported last week from Bogota to Panama.

He is accused of selling encryption technology to the government that failed to meet specifications. He has denied any wrongdoing.