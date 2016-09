Mayer Mizrachi to appear in court

Mayer Mizrachi was brought Thursday morning to the Thirteenth Criminal Circuit Court to be officially notified of the charge of crimes against public administration-

The charge related to irregularities in a contract a company run by Mizrachi received from the Authority of Government Innovation (AIG).

Family members were waiting for him at the court. His appearance came after he was deported from Colombia yesterday and made to return to Panama.

After his arrival in Panama, he was taken immediately to police headquarters in Ancón, where he was held prior to the hearing this morning.