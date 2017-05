Deputies record absences

A total of 63 of the 71 deputies of the National Assembly, or 88 percent, made use of salary licenses to excuse themselves from the plenary sessions, while of that total 23 requested that absence from between 20 and 57 days.

A report of the General Secretariat of the legislature, published on the website of that body, reveals the practice of deputies requesting the absences and assigning their alternates to attend on their behalf. However, in many cases, the alternates did not attend either, and in those cases there was no discounting of the salaries.

Annette Planells, of the Independent Movement (Movin), assures that there is no will of the deputies to reform the regulations regarding the absences.

Sandra Escorcia, of the Institutional and Justice Movement, asked the public to grant a punishment vote to deputies who abuse this practice when they run for re-election in 2019. She also indicated that it is time for a discount the salaries of the deputies who miss meetings.

A draft bill to reform the regulations has been shelved by the legislature.