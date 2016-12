Maytín demands answers from Girón

The director of the Authority of Transparency and Access to Information (Antai), Angélica Maytín, asked director of Social Security Estivenson Girón to respond to the seven requests for information she sent in the last months before he resigns.

In addition, she asked him to ask for the resignation of the wife of his son, who works in the institution.

Estivenson Girón presented its resignation Dec. 22, which becomes effective Dec. 31. The official leaves the post after harsh criticisms to its management.

Antai is conducting an investigation into Giron for allegedly teaching classes at a university center during working hours.