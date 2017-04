Doctors at Hospital San Miguel Arcángel halt strike

The doctors at San Miguel Arcángel Hospital, in San Miguelito, decided Wednesday to end the work stoppage that started Tuesday.

The decision was made after a meeting with Health Minister Miguel Mayo, who asked them to return to work.

The doctors presented Mayo with a series of claims, including back payments, salary increases and more appointment of staff.

Gracias al personal del Hospital San Miguel Arcángel por dar por terminada la huelga y volver a atender a los pacientes como debe ser. — miguel mayo (@mayogastro) 19 de abril de 2017

The doctors have set a deadline of three weeks for the ministry to respond to their demands. The strike did not impact emergency cases or essential surgeries, but did cause the cancellation of a number of elective surgeries and appointments.

The strike at Santo Tomas Hospital is continuing.