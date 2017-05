Noriega's death makes headlines around the world

The death of former dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega yesterday has made headlines in Spain, France, Colombia and the United States. It was the lead story on Yahoo News, and was a banner on the web site of the newspaper USA Today.

SPAIN

El País had a story titled "Muere a los 83 años el exdictador panameño Manuel Antonio Noriega."

FRANCE

Noriega was jailed in this country after being released from prison in the United States.

Le Monde ran story headlined "La muerte del exdictador panameño Manuel Antonio Noriega".

THE UNITED STATES

The New York Times ran a chronicle of the life of the former dictator, who spent 20 years in prison in that country.

USA Today said that the ouster of Noriega led to changes in the country, highlighted by the turnover of the Canal in 1999.

CNN's Latin American channel called his court appearance the "trial of the century."

COLOMBIA

El Tiempo wrote about Noriega's fall from grace, and the breaking of his alliance with the U.S. government.