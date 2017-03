Ministry says 90 percent of the schools are ready in Herrera

Some 21,300 students began the 2017 academic year today in Herrera, where 90 percent of the 185 educational centers were ready for the beginning of classes.

Students at the Juan T. del Busto School, which is not ready, will receive classes in the afternoon at the Tomás Herrera School. Repairs will take approximately three months.

La Cabuya de Ocú and Valle Rico School students will also be taught at alternative sites due to repairs at those campuses.

The Parita Educational Center os slated to undergo a $3 million renovation, said the Regional Director of Education of Herrera, Abelino Delgado.