Child dies in Chitré accident

A six-year-old boy died Tuesday night when the minibus in which he was traveling collided with another vehicle.

The incident occurred at the intersection in front of the Llano Bonito Randolph Gameth Stadium in Chitré.

Preliminary reports from the transit agency ATTT said eight other people were injured, including three children.

Herrera's chief of traffic operations, Elmer Castillo, reported that the drivers of both vehicles were apparently speeding and not aware of a new traffic pattern that was set up for Carnival.

It is the fourth traffic fatality in Herrera so far this year.