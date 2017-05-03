Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Mexico labeled the most dangerous place for journalists

AP | MEXICO CITY

Temas:

Mexican journalists are often the targets of violence. LA PRENSA/Archivo

Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries for journalists, and the few cases in which the killers have gone to prison have not caused that violence to diminish, an activist group said on Tuesday. 

The New York-based Committee for the Protection of Journalists said in a report that "endemic impunity allows criminal groups, corrupt officials and drug cartels to silence critics" in Mexico, where, he added, more than 50 journalists and media workers have been killed since 2010. 

One case mentioned in the document was the murder of Marcos Hernández Bautista, on Jan. 21, 2016, who was a reporter for the newspaper, Voice and Image of the southern state of Oaxaca. 

In March, a court in Oaxaca convicted an ex-commander of the municipal police for Hernandez's death and sentenced him to 30 years in prison. 

But the former mayor, who according to the commander ordered the murder, was not tried.

On March 2, Cecilio Pineda Birto, an independent reporter, was murdered in the state of Guerrero, also in the south of the country. 

Columnist Ricardo Monlui was killed on March 19 in the state of Veracruz, on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico. And later in the same month and state, the news editor of the newspaper La Opinión de Poza Rica, Armando Arrieta Granados, was badly injured in an assault. 

A reporter for the newspaper La Jornada, Miroslava Breach, was gunned down March 23 outside her home in the northern state of Chihuahua. 

Julio Omar Gómez, a bodyguard for a threatened journalist, was shot dead in the resort town of San Jose del Cabo, Baja California Sur. In April, in La Paz, Maximino Rodríguez, who worked for a local internet portal called Colectivo Pericu, was shot dead. 

The state prosecutor's office in the central state of Morelos announced Tuesday in a statement investigating the killing of radio journalist Filiberto Álvarez on Saturday in the town of Tlaquiltenango. The local press indicated that Álvarez worked for Radio Señal, in the city of Jojutla. Authorities, following a usual pattern, indicated that a preliminary investigation suggests that the murder had nothing to do with Alvarez's work on the radio, but did not offer an other motive or mention suspects. 

"Sentences in the murder cases of journalists are unusual, and when dictated ... they are often confined to the perpetrator, and authorities are unable to determine the motive for the crime," the report added.

