Cement falls on car in Paitilla

Cement being used in the construction of the Sea Point building on Heliodoro Patiño Street in Paitilla fell on the vehicle of attorney Renato Pereira, who was not injured.

However, his car, an Audi, was totaled in the accident.

Pereira said that the incident occurred when he arrived at his residence, located in Torre del Mar.

He heard a rumbling noise, and then he saw cement falling on his car. He managed to get out of the vehicle.

He was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The residents of Paitilla have complained about the Sea Point project for more than a year.