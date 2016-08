Temer assumes presidency of Brazil

Michel Temer assumed the presidency of Brazil today in a ceremony before the Senate.

He replaces Dilma Rousseff, who was removed from office by the legislature.

In a brief ceremony, Temer was sworn into office until 2018.

Rousseff has called her removal a coup and said she was innocent of the charges brought against her.

The country is mired in a deep recession and there are a number of corruption investigations against prominent politicians, including the ousted former president.

Temer was sworn in hours before he was slated to travel to China for the G-20 Summit.