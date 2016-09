Colombian firm to be investigated in Mizrachi case

Colombian ilmigration officials reported that they will petition the Superintendency of Surveillance of that country to investigate the security company Neostar Seguridad de Colombia for alleged obstruction.

The order relates to the detention and subsequent expulsion of Panamanian Mayer Mizrachi Wednesday.

Sources said that when Mizrachi was arrested, he was escorted by employees of the company who threatened immigration officials and even tried to run over one with a vehicle.

At the time Mirachi was in an armored car that apparently belonged to the company.

Employees of the company also allegedly followed the vehicle carrying Mizrachi to the airport, but did not interfere with his eventual deportation.

Mizrachi arrived in Panama early Thursday to face corruption charges.