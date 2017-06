Canal expansion marks one year anniversary

During the first year of operation of the expanded Canal, 1,535 neopanamax ships used the new locks.

About half the vessels were container ships, followed by liquefied petroleum gas tankers, which accounted for 31.5 percent of the transits.

In 12 months of operations, the expanded Canal set records and exceeded expectations, redefining global trade routes with a positive impact on the maritime industry, according to the Panama Canal Authority (ACP).

The entry into operation of the new locks brought changes in the operations of the Canal. Only tugboats are used to position the vessels in the chambers, instead of the locomotives used in the original locks.

In this first year of expansion, an average of 5.9 neopanamax ships transited per day, surpassing the original forecasts of two or three daily transits for the first year of operations.

With the expansion, more than 90 perent of the world's LNG fleet can now traverse the Canal for the first time in history, opening a new market and allowing gas producers in the United States to ship this product to Asia at competitive prices.

Since its inauguration, 15 neopanamax line services have been redirected to the Panama Canal to take advantage of all the advantages offered by the expansion.

Most of these services connect ports in Asia and the east coast of the United States.