Thousands march against Odebrecht

Thousands of people marched Sunday in the Dominican city of Santiago to demand that the operations of the Brazilian company Odebrecht cease immediately and officials who received bribes from that company be punished.

One of the organizers of the protest, Altagracia Kubinyi, explained that demonstrators are also demanding an audit to determine if the construction company financed President Danilo Medina's election campaigns in 2012 and 2016.

Images from the CDN television metwork showed a crowd of green-clad protesters marching across Santiago's iconic Del Sol Avenue, 150 kilometers north of the capital.

"We march for our children," read on one of the banners, while other signs asked for jail time for officials.

Kubinyi read a five-point manifesto in which organizers of the protest demanded the immediate suspension of Odebrecht's works and the installation of an independent body to investigate the alleged bribes the company paid in the country to obtain government contracts.

The demonstration in Santiago was the second mass march against Odebrecht in the country this year. The first was in Santo Domingo in January.