Millions lost due to power outage

The Center for Economic Studies of the Chamber of Commerce estimated that the country's economy may fail to receive close to $1.3 million per hour with no electricity.

According to the Chamber, the smaller companies are the most harmed by these types of incidents, because they do not have emergency generators.

The projection of this business group arises after the blackout that was registered Friday in several areas of Panama and Colón due to technical failures in the substations of the electricity transmission company Etesa.

The Public Services Authority announced yesterday that it will begin an investigation of the outage, which impacted thousands of users.