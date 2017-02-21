Public Ministry has six Odebrecht investigations

The Attorney General's Office reported Tuesday that in Panama there are six investigations into the bribery scandal involving the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, and that so far 17 people are being investigated.

The information was provided by Attorney General Kenia Porcell, who gave a report on the results of her recent visit to Brazil, where she held working meetings with prosecutors from 10 countries investigating the payment of bribes by Odebrecht to Latin American officials.

At that meeting, the participants agreed to "strengthen" international collaboration and share information about some aspects of the investigation that is being carried out in Brazil that could influence the probes being carried out by other countries.

In Panama, "crimes against public administration, including corruption, embezzlement and money laundering, are being investigated," Porcell said, adding that the investigations will go back to 2006, when Obebrecht arrived in Panama.

Porcell also emphasized that with the approval of judicial reforms, which contains provisions on plea agreements and sentence reductions for cooperation, defendants in th case will have the chance to cooperate with the investigation.

She stressed that anyone who collaborates can benefit from this law, calling it "an opportunity that should not be missed." Panamanian prosecutors will travel soon to countries such as Andorra, Switzerland and the United States to investigate the case.

El pasado 21 de diciembre, el Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos, luego de establecer un acuerdo con Odebrecht, dio a conocer que la compañía pagó $59 millones en sobornos en Panamá entre 2010 y 2014.