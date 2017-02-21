Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Gerald Cumberbatch Noriega Odebrecht Rigoberto Gonzalez Juan Carlos Varela CSS Lava Jato Reformas electorales Ecuador

Spanish version

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Public Ministry has six Odebrecht investigations

Spanish version

Angel López Guía

Temas:

Attorney General Kenia Porcell urged defendants in the Odebrecht case to cooperate with prosecutors at a press conference today. Attorney General Kenia Porcell urged defendants in the Odebrecht case to cooperate with prosecutors at a press conference today.
Attorney General Kenia Porcell urged defendants in the Odebrecht case to cooperate with prosecutors at a press conference today. LA PRENSA/ Isaac Ortega

The Attorney General's Office reported Tuesday that in Panama there are six investigations into the bribery scandal involving the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, and that so far 17 people are being investigated.

+ info

The information was provided by Attorney General Kenia Porcell, who gave a report on the results of her recent visit to Brazil, where she held working meetings with prosecutors from 10 countries investigating the payment of bribes by Odebrecht to Latin American officials.

At that meeting, the participants agreed to "strengthen" international collaboration and share information about some aspects of the investigation that is being carried out in Brazil that could influence the probes being carried out by other countries.

In Panama, "crimes against public administration, including corruption, embezzlement and money laundering, are being investigated," Porcell said, adding that the investigations will go back to 2006, when Obebrecht arrived in Panama.

Porcell also emphasized that with the approval of judicial reforms, which contains provisions on plea agreements and sentence reductions for cooperation, defendants in th case will have the chance to cooperate with the investigation.

She stressed that anyone who collaborates can benefit from this law, calling it "an opportunity that should not be missed." Panamanian prosecutors will travel soon to countries such as Andorra, Switzerland and the United States to investigate the case.

El pasado 21 de diciembre, el Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos, luego de establecer un acuerdo con Odebrecht, dio a conocer que la compañía pagó $59 millones en sobornos en Panamá entre 2010 y 2014. 

 

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Minister of Security Alexis Bethancourt arrives Monday to file a complaint in the Odebrecht case. Minister of Security Alexis Bethancourt arrives Monday to file a complaint in the Odebrecht case.

State files complaint in Odebrecht case

Nidal Waked was extradited to the U.S. in January. Nidal Waked was extradited to the U.S. in January.

Waked trial set for October

San Miguelito Mayor Gerald Cumberbatch. San Miguelito Mayor Gerald Cumberbatch.

Gerald Cumberbatch rejects accusations

Gerald Cumberbatch Gerald Cumberbatch

Gerald Cumberbatch to be investigated

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Lo último en La Prensa

Mundo Con ametralladoras y dinamita, grupo comando roba $20 millones a empresa Brink's en Brasil

En la huida, los delincuentes incendiaron varios vehículos. En la huida, los delincuentes incendiaron varios vehículos.
En la huida, los delincuentes incendiaron varios vehículos. Tomado agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br/

AFP | RECIFE, Brasil

La policía brasileña buscaba el martes a veinte hombres fuertemente armados que durante la madrugada asaltaron una empresa de ...

RECURSOS Comisión aprueba $2.4 millones al Ministerio Público para investigación a Odebrecht

Kenia Porcell durante la sustentación del traslado junto al secretario general del Ministerio Público, Rolando Rodríguez. Kenia Porcell durante la sustentación del traslado junto al secretario general del Ministerio Público, Rolando Rodríguez.
Kenia Porcell durante la sustentación del traslado junto al secretario general del Ministerio Público, Rolando Rodríguez. LA PRENSA/Richard Bonilla

Gustavo A. Aparicio O., José González Pinilla

La Comisión de Presupuesto de la Asamblea Nacional aprobó este martes, 21 de febrero, un traslado de partida por $2.4 millones ...

Sociedad 25 mil miembros de la Fuerza de Tarea Conjunta vigilarán carnavales 2017

25 mil miembros de la Fuerza de Tarea Conjunta vigilarán carnavales 2017 25 mil miembros de la Fuerza de Tarea Conjunta vigilarán carnavales 2017 Vídeo
25 mil miembros de la Fuerza de Tarea Conjunta vigilarán carnavales 2017

Eric Polanco

Cerca de 25 mil funcionarios de las instituciones que integran la Fuerza de Tarea Conjunta realizarán sus operaciones durante ...

Destacados