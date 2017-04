Martinelli property seized in Madrid

An apartment valued at several million dollars and located in the exclusive El Retiro neighborhood of Madrid belonging to Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares was apprehended yesterday as part of the investigation into bribes paid by Odebrecht.

Rolando Rodríguez Cedeño, general secretary of the Attorney General's Office, said yesterday on TVN that the property is in the name of the company Desarrollo Inmobiliario Ibérico, S.A. It is 393 square meters and is located in Calle Ruiz de Alarcón.

He also said that they also seized a bank account, but did not say how much was in it.

Evelyn Vargas Reynaga, who served as a lawyer for the Martinellis and who is linked to the case, told the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor that she formed the company at the request of Martinelli Linares to acquire the property, and explained that she served as president of the board of directors of the company, so she had to travel to Madrid to sign the contract of purchase.

"I did some paperwork at the Spanish Embassy, because Ricardo Martinelli Linares and his partner, Marco Giovanelli, were making the purchase of the apartment in Spain," she said on March 6 in her inquiry.

This is the second country in which property belonging to the Martinelli family has been seized. Swiss authorities earlier seized bank accounts linked to the family containing some $22 million.