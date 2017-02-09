Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Inspection conducted of MF offices

Juan Manuel Díaz

Lawyer Guillermina McDonald outside the headquarters of Mossack Fonseca. Lawyer Guillermina McDonald outside the headquarters of Mossack Fonseca.
LA PRENSA/Ana Rentería

The Attorney General's Office made an inspection today at the offices of the law firm Mossack Fonseca, a company linked to alleged money laundering in Brazil and to alleged anomalies in its offshore operations.

During the inspection, Guillermina McDonald, a defense attorney for Mossack Fonseca, went to the Public Prosecutor's Office to examine the file that has been compiled by investigators. When she arrived at the Avesa building, the headquarters of the anti-corruption prosecutor's offices, she did not make statements to the media that awaited her.

Meanwhile, agents of the Department of Judicial Investigation (DIJ) are still at the firm's headquarters.

Ramón Fonseca Mora, the founder of the firm along with Jurgen Mossack, announced through his Twitter account that he and his partner will appear "voluntarily" before prosecutors to clarify "any issues." He also wrote that the firm is being used "as a scapegoat and a smoke screen."

This is the second time that the offices of the law firm have been inspected. In April, the Second Specialized Prosecutor's Office on Organized Crime conducted a 27-hour uninterrupted operation that resulted in the seizure of the firm's records. That was prompted by articles published by media around the world that was coordinated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). Those articles alleged that the firm had engaged in potentially illegal activities.

The firm has also been connected to the Lava Jato corruption investigation in Brazil, which resulted in a raid in the firm's offices in that country and the arrest of several employees, who were later released.

At a press conference last year, Brazilian prosecutor Carlos Dos Santos Lima said there was "evidence" that Mossack Fonseca had engaged in money launderering activities. He pointed out that the company created corporations through which members of the Brazilian Workers' Party managed to launder large sums of money from bribes and other irregular acts.

Destacados