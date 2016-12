Team of prosecutors named to investigate Odebrecht

The Public Prosecutor's Office has announced the installation of a "special anti-corruption prosecutor's office" that will investigate exclusively the bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to Panama officials.

This prosecutors in charge will be Tania Sterling, Vielka Broce, Ruth Morcillo and Zuleika Moore. The team will also include prosecutors Ricardo Muñoz and Thalia Palacios and four more, whose names have not been specified. In addition, there will be a Portuguese translator assigned to the team.

Prosecutors Adelcio Mojica, Javier Miter, Lizzie Bonilla and Heydi Cedeño will take over the cases of the lead prosecutors.

Currently, there are delegations from the Attorney General's Office in the United States and Ecuador seeking information on Odebrecht. The creation of a special unit to investigate the Odebrecht case was suggested by the Citizen's Alliance for Justice.