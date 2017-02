Investigation begins into death of American

Public prosecutors in Bocas del Toro have begun the investigation into the death of American Catherine Johannet, 23, whose body was found on a footpath on Bastimentos Island Sunday at about 3 p.m.

Minister of Security Alexis Bethancourt and civil defense agency Sinaproc Director José Donderis both arrived in Bocas del Toro this morning.

Also arriving in Bocas del Toro were relatives of the young woman, among them her parents.

Bethancourt said the government will provide its full support to clarify the cause of the girl's death.

An autopsy is slated for later today.

The woman left a hostel on Isla Colón Thursdya morning to go to Bastimentos Island for the day. She was reported missing when she failed to return from the trip in the afternoon.

A search of the island was organized, and her body was found Sunday. Among the agencies assisting were the police, the Bocas del Toro Fire Department and Sinaproc, as well as volunteers.