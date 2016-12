Inspection conducted of Odebrecht's offices

Prosecutors today carried out an inspection of the headquarters of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht in Panama, a week after the company admitted paying $59 million in bribes to Panamanian officials.

+ info Spanish version

The inspection was ordered by the prosecutors who make up the new Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. These are: Tania Sterling, Vielka Broce, Ruth Morcillo and Zuleika Moore.

During the process, Odebrecht was ordered to provide an analysis and review of all their bank accounts.

According to the prosecutors, this inspection is one of the first proceedings in this case.

On Tuesday, a group of prosecutors traveled to Washington and Quito, Ecuador, to obtain details of alleged bribery of officials in Panama.

The delegation that traveled to the United States is headed by David Diaz, undersecretary general of the Attorney General's Office.

The Quito delegation is led by Second Prosecutor against Organized Crime Javier Caraballo and the superior prosecutor of the Department of Criminal Analysis James Gay.

Tuesday, the government of Juan Carlos Varela announced that it will adopt mechanisms so that Odebrecht is excluded from public contracts until the company collaborates in the investigation.

It also called on the construction company to compensate the state "for the damages caused" by the bribes.

Odebrecht agreed to pay more than $2 billion in fines to the United States, Brazil and Switzerland to settle a criminal case against it.

It admitted to paying some $788 million in bribes to officials in a dozen countries, including Panama.