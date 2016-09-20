Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa

AG remains quiet on Brazil accusations

It has failed to help prosecutors from that country in a corruption investigation.

La obligación internacional de colaborar

Redacción de La Prensa

Attorney General Kenia Porcell has not commented on allegations unveiled yesterday that she has failed to assist authorities from Brazil with the investigation into corruption allegations against the construction company Odebrecht.

Previously, Porcell had justified the lack of assistance by stating that the request was too vague. But Brazilian prosecutors had made public their request, which contains nine specific requests related to bank accounts and other information about a Panamanian company that was allegedly used to launder money for bribes paid by the construction company.

The request was made 18 months ago.

La Prensa has been seeking comment on the issue since last Thursday, but so far the Attorney General's Office has not responded.

Various civic groups have criticized lack of cooperation by Panama on this issue.

The Independent Movement (Movin), for example, said that the fight against corruption and crimes such as money laundering require more than speeches, but concrete action as well. It said that these actions will send the message to the world that Panama takes these issues seriously.

Rodrigo Noriega | 20 sep 2016 - 09:40h

El tema de la cooperación internacional en materia de delitos transnacionales en asuntos distintos al narcotráfico no es muy conocido en el foro jurídico. Se hace imperante aclarar ciertas nociones sobre el tema. El artículo 55 de la Ley 23 de 2015 autoriza a la UAF a compartir su información con el Ministerio Público (MP), los agentes con funciones de investigación penal, y con las autoridades jurisdiccionales.

La UAF recibe y procesa la información de inteligencia financiera sobre transacciones sospechosas. Como la Operación Lava Jato no es una actuación investigativa del Estado, la forma en que esta se introduce a nuestra jurisdicción es por medio de dos mecanismos de cooperación. El primero es la Ley 5 de 2008, con la que se aprobó el tratado entre Panamá y Brasil sobre Asistencia Jurídica Mutua en materia penal.

Según el tratado, Panamá está obligada a cooperar con Brasil en todas las investigaciones en las que solicite ayuda. El segundo es el que surge de la Ley 15 de 2005, con la que se aprueba la Convención de las Naciones Unidas contra la Corrupción. Esta señala que no hay reserva bancaria que pueda impedir la cooperación en el combate de la corrupción. Esta convención le permite a un país agraviado, como lo es Brasil, por la falta de cooperación de Panamá, iniciar un proceso de arbitraje internacional o, incluso, acudir a la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya, en Holanda, para exigir el cumplimiento y el resarcimiento de los daños y perjuicios que la actuación poco cooperativa del MP puedan haberle ocasionado.

El autor es abogado

