AG remains quiet on Brazil accusations

Attorney General Kenia Porcell has not commented on allegations unveiled yesterday that she has failed to assist authorities from Brazil with the investigation into corruption allegations against the construction company Odebrecht.

+ info Spanish version

Previously, Porcell had justified the lack of assistance by stating that the request was too vague. But Brazilian prosecutors had made public their request, which contains nine specific requests related to bank accounts and other information about a Panamanian company that was allegedly used to launder money for bribes paid by the construction company.

The request was made 18 months ago.

La Prensa has been seeking comment on the issue since last Thursday, but so far the Attorney General's Office has not responded.

Various civic groups have criticized lack of cooperation by Panama on this issue.

The Independent Movement (Movin), for example, said that the fight against corruption and crimes such as money laundering require more than speeches, but concrete action as well. It said that these actions will send the message to the world that Panama takes these issues seriously.