Bethancourt presents complaint in Odebrecht case

Minister of Public Security Alexis Bethancourt today went to the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to file a criminal complaint directed at those who took bribes from the construction company Odebrecht.

"We have to defend the state," said the Minister of Security, who represents the state in the proceedings brought by the Public Ministry against Odebrecht.

Last December, the US Department of Justice revealed that between 2010 and 2014, the Brazilian company paid $59 million to senior officials in the government of Panama to secure public works contracts.

Bethancourt said that filing the complaint will allow the state to recover those funds.