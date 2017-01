Alemán says registration increases to be reviewed

Minister of the Presidency Álvaro Alemán suggested that the transit agency ATTT will review the proposed increase in vehicle registration fees after complaints from users.

"I feel that some of the complaints are justified and I think that it should be reviewed," he said.

He reported that he also plans to meet with ATTT Director Julio González to know the reasons for the increase, before making any recommendations to President Juan Carlos Varela.

He said that the issue could be brought to the Cabinet Council.

The ATTT announced the increases Thursday. They apply to both new and imported vehicles.