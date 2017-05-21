Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Corte Suprema de Justicia Vertikal Corporation Knockout Caja de Seguro Social Donald Trump Venezuela LPF Festival de Cine de Cannes

Spanish version

GOVERNMENT

Minister defends discretionary spending

Spanish version

Redacción de La Prensa

Temas:

Álvaro Alemán Álvaro Alemán
Álvaro Alemán LA PRENSA/Archivo

Minister of the Presidency Alvaro Alemán cdefended the discretionary spending of President Juan Carlos Varela, which has been used to pay for medical expenses of government officials

+ info

Aleman, in a televised interview, said that the funds have also been used for disaster mitigation, help with materials for homes, funeral expenses, educational assistance and sponsorship for conventions

The minister insisted that the expenses have tried to fill social needs that "inundate us in the Presidency," and have not been abused as had been the case previously. 

This has been done - he said - without asking for the political affiliation of the applicants, as it happened in the previous administration. He emphasized that the expenditures have been transparent and published on the website of the Presidency. 

"We feel very calm in the way we have handled the discretionary funds," he said. 

President Varela has also defended the payment of medical expenses for government officials. 

In this regard, Carlos Barsallo, a member of Transparency International, said that such expenditures need to be studied to make sure that the funds are spent rationally. 

"Resources are limited, we can not meet the needs of everyone, so this selection has to be based on the most scientific methods possible," he said.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

The Family Code defines the parameters of marraige in Panama. The Family Code defines the parameters of marraige in Panama.

Catholic Church issues statement on gay marraige

The Presidential offices. The Presidential offices.

More controls sought for discretionary spending

Investigators outside Punta Pacifica Hospital. Investigators outside Punta Pacifica Hospital.

Investigation continues into Punta Pacífica Hospital shooting

This project in Casco Antiguo extends beyond the walls of the historic area. This project in Casco Antiguo extends beyond the walls of the historic area.

New work in Casco Antiguo violates decree

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

Lanzamiento de misil Consejo de Seguridad se reúne el martes de urgencia por Corea del Norte

La cita fue convocada por Estados Unidos, Japón y Corea del Sur. La cita fue convocada por Estados Unidos, Japón y Corea del Sur.
La cita fue convocada por Estados Unidos, Japón y Corea del Sur. AP/Ahn Young-joon

AFP | MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay

El Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU celebrará el martes una reunión de emergencia sobre Corea del Norte, que probó un nuevo ...

Provincias En medio de necesidades, Natá celebra 495 años de fundación

Filtraciones, la presencia de polillas y la proliferación de palomas en el campanario es la situación que se registra en la iglesia Santiago Apóstol de Natá. Filtraciones, la presencia de polillas y la proliferación de palomas en el campanario es la situación que se registra en la iglesia Santiago Apóstol de Natá.
Filtraciones, la presencia de polillas y la proliferación de palomas en el campanario es la situación que se registra en la iglesia Santiago Apóstol de Natá. Especial para La Prensa/Zabdy Barría

Zabdy Barria,Especial para La Prensa | NATÁ, Coclé

Las malas condiciones de calles, así como la falta de agua potable y de un mercado público, salen a relucir cuando la ciudad ...

escándalo lava jato Nicolás Maduro asegura que el 'gobierno fascista' de Michel Temer se cae por la corrupción

El presidente de Venezuela Nicolás Maduro y su homólogo de Brasil Michel Temer. El presidente de Venezuela Nicolás Maduro y su homólogo de Brasil Michel Temer.
El presidente de Venezuela Nicolás Maduro y su homólogo de Brasil Michel Temer. AFP/Archivo

AFP | CARACAS, Venezuela

El presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, aseguró este domingo que el "gobierno fascista" de Brasil se "está cayendo" por las ...