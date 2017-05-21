Minister defends discretionary spending

Minister of the Presidency Alvaro Alemán cdefended the discretionary spending of President Juan Carlos Varela, which has been used to pay for medical expenses of government officials.

Aleman, in a televised interview, said that the funds have also been used for disaster mitigation, help with materials for homes, funeral expenses, educational assistance and sponsorship for conventions.

The minister insisted that the expenses have tried to fill social needs that "inundate us in the Presidency," and have not been abused as had been the case previously.

This has been done - he said - without asking for the political affiliation of the applicants, as it happened in the previous administration. He emphasized that the expenditures have been transparent and published on the website of the Presidency.

"We feel very calm in the way we have handled the discretionary funds," he said.

President Varela has also defended the payment of medical expenses for government officials.

In this regard, Carlos Barsallo, a member of Transparency International, said that such expenditures need to be studied to make sure that the funds are spent rationally.

"Resources are limited, we can not meet the needs of everyone, so this selection has to be based on the most scientific methods possible," he said.