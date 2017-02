Ministry says it will re-examine companies for labor violations

The Ministry of Labor revealed Tuesday that it will follow up on companies that recently "opted to make personnel adjustments."

The ministry, through a statement posted on the social network Twitter, said it will carry out the inspections based on the instructions of Minister Luis Ernesto Carles.

This process will be carried out "to determine actions corresponding to the issuance of work permits to foreigners" in companies that made personnel adjustments.

"The action seeks to protect the Panamanian labor force as established by the labor law," the ministry said.

The statement came a day after the National Immigration Service reported that in January it had deported 81 people, which were 20 more than the number deported in the same period of 2016.

Immigration officials also revealed that 55 foreigners accepted the voluntary return to their countries of origin after being discovered that they were illegally in Panama.