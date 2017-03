Mizrachi listed as Macrofest speaker

The businessman Mayer Mizrachi, who is awaiting trial on corruption charges, appears as one of the exhibitors in the ninth edition of Macrofest, a festival of fashion, art and creativity.

The event is sponsored by the Panama City Mayor's Office, the National Institute of Culture (INAC) and the Tourism Authority (ATP).

Physical Models, organizers of Macrofest, said that Mizrachi was chosen "for being an entrepreneur who has had success with his application [Criptext] worldwide."

After 10 minutes, Marie Claire de Bueno, one of the producers of the event, called a La Prensa reporter and said that "they were not aware of Mizrachi's situation with the justice system."

An hour later, Claire de Bueno made a second call and said that he would no longer be allowed to speak, and that someone else would replace him. He had been slated to speak March 21.

Larabel González, a spokeswoman for the ATP, said that they only contribute to the event, but have nothing to do with the organization and the exhibitors.