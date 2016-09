Mayer Mizrachi faces new charges

Mayer Mizrachi will be questioned Monday by Seventh Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Janeth Rovetto on charges of money laundering, a new case being brought against the businessman.

Mizrachi was detained in Colombia this week and brought to Panama to face charges related to irregularities in a contract his business received from the Government Innovation Authority for encryption technology.

He was released on $100,000 bond at a hearing Thursday. He was also ordered not to leave the country.

The new charges are related to the movement of money linked to that contract.