Lawyer: Mizrachi didn't get a penny

Silvio Guerra, the lawyer for Aaron Mizrachi in the case involving alleged bribes paid by the German company SAP to Panama officials, said his client "never took a penny" in illicit payments.

Guerra said his client has been linked to the case due to his relationship with his brother-in-law, former President Ricardo Martinelli.

Mizrachi fled Panama in July 2015 and is the subject of a red alert issued by Interpol. He has been seen in Miami, where Martinelli has been living after he fled Panama in January 2015.

Witnesses have said that Mizrachi provided wiring instructions to SAP officials to accounts in the British Virgin Islands for funds to be sent. Those funds were allegedly paid in exchange for a contract from Social Security.

Guerra, however, denied his client ever handled any money.