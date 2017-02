Questioning of Mossack and Fonseca to be delayed by Carnival

Ramón Fonseca Mora and Jürgen Mossack, founders of the law firm Mossack Fonseca, will continue being interviewed by prosecutors after Carnival.

The Second Prosecutor against Organized Crime is investigating them for money laundering.

The information was provided by lawyer Marlene Guerrera, of the legal team of Jürgen Mossack, who said Thursday that she has had access to two of the 18 volumes that are part of the investigation.

The pair were taken into custody Feb. 10 in the case, which is linked to the Lava Jato corruption scandal in Brazil.

Attorney Edison Teano and Maria Mercedes Riaño Quijano, of Mossack Fonseca's Brazil office, are the others arrested in this case.

Guerra indicated that her client is in good health. She added that both Mossack and Fonseca are collaborating with the investigations, "as they have done since day one."

When asked if her client would accept a plea deal, Guerra indicated that "everything depends on what is going on within the investigation."