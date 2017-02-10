Mossack Fonseca's connection to Brazil

The plot of the Lava Jato operation - a complex scheme of corruption and money laundering investigated by Brazilian federal authorities - yesterday rocked the law firm Mossack Fonseca, whose founding partners, Ramón Fonseca and Jürgen Mossack, are now in the sights of local officials.

At noon, the offices of the firm in Marbella were searched by staff of the Public Prosecutor's Office, and in the afternoon and evening, Fonseca and Mossack were questioned by the Second Prosecutor against Organized Crime, which was extended until after 10 p.m. and which will resume this morning.

The investigation in Panama began several months ago after Brazilian authorities accused the construction company OAS "of covering up bribes."

On Jan. 27, 2016, Mossack Fonseca employees were detained in Brazil, including Ricardo Honorio Neto and Renata Pereira Brito. Brazilian authorities also issued warrants for Panamanian Maria Mercedes Riaño, Ademir Auada and Luiz Fernando Hernandes, who could not be located.

According to Brazilian media, the raid was ordered after the arrest of Nelci Warken in Sao Paulo. She was identified as the owner of an apartment in the beachside condominium project, Solaris. The actual owner of the apartment was an offshore company, Murray Holding, created by Mossack Fonseca in Panama and that, according to prosecutors, was done "to allegedly launder money."

Brazilian Prosecutor Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima indicated at the time that there was evidence that Warken was a "puppet" in the scheme, as the woman did not have the financial resources to support an offshore company and an apartment.

"We are investigating who is behind her [because] she does not even have documents to travel abroad," he revealed.

According to research in Brazil, OAS used the Solaris building - where former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also owns an apartment - to "cover bribes to agents involved in the criminal scheme of state-owned Petrobras."

Murray Holding was only the beginning, because Brazilian researchers soon discovered a scheme of offshore companies linked to Mossack Fonseca.

According to the surveys, the Panamanian firm also formed the companies Milzart Overseas Holdings, controlled by the former director of Petrobras Renato Duque; Backspin Management, S.A., Daydream Properties Ltd., Tropez Real Estate, S.A. And Dole Tec Inc., all in the hands of former oil company official Pedro Barusco and Mayana Trading Corp., operated by businessman Mario Goes.

Later on, another person linked to OAS, Roberto Trombeta confessed that he used the Panamanian law firm to create at least eight companies, one of which, Kingsfield Consulting Corp., was used to receive bribes from OAS for works in Peru and Ecuador.

ARRESTS

The search of the MF offices was just the beginning of a busy day for the firm's founding partners. At 3:30 p.m., Fonseca, also a leader of the Panameñista Party and a former advisor to President Juan Carlos Varela, arrived at the Avesa building to meet with prosecutors.

He was exalted, overwhelmed, annoyed and eager to talk. "I have been silent for many months. This is the worst: I have been forced to go out to speak and to say things that are very sad and I would not have said."

He recalled that almost a year ago his company's computer system was "hacked" and that he had been harassed for more than a year. He added that he had no relationship with Odebrecht, the main focus of the Lava Jato probe, and called for the government to worry about cost overruns in the Cinta Costera III project, built by that company.

"On many occasions I asked Minister of Public Works [Ramón Arosemena] why there was no investigation into the Cinta Costera III. And he would say to me: 'I want to do it, but the people above me won't let me,'" Fonseca said.

He also accused President Varela of taking funds from the company in the form of campaign contributions.

That evening, Varela held a press conference in which he pledged to release all the records related to campaign contributions he received during the 2014 elections today.