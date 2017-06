Cargo movement increases 14.4 percent

A report from the Comptroller General reveals that, in the first four months of this year, the National Port System moved 2.2 million containers, an increase of 14.4 percent compared to the same period in 2016.

+ info Spanish version

The documentl specifies that some 280,000 more containers went through the ports compared to last year.

Official data also indicated that this year some 4,960 ships transited the Panama Canal in that period, 260 more than in 2016.

Toll revenues also stood at $753.2 million over the four months, an increase of 17.7 percent.