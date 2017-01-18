Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Proyecto de ley 61 Embarazo adolescente Odebrecht Asamblea Nacional Reformas electorales Ministerio Público Caja de Ahorros México

Guatemala: Se entrega el hijo del presidente Jimmy Morales por supuesto caso de corrupción.

Spanish version

Movin urges audit of Odebrecht projects

Spanish version

Angel López Guía

Temas:

President Juan Carlos Varela. President Juan Carlos Varela.
President Juan Carlos Varela. LA PRENSA/ Archivo

The Independent Movement (Movin) has urged the Comptroller General to audit public works carried out by Odebrecht in Panama since 2006.

+ info

The petition, addressed through an open letter to President Juan Carlos Varela, also emphasizes the need for the Tribunal Electoral to reveal the identity of the donors to electoral campaigns.

"Mr. President, you are responsible for dismantling the structure of corruption," the group wrote. "We demand that the necessary items be assigned to the Public Prosecutor's Office, the Institute of Forensic Sciences and the Comptroller General so that they can promptly complete their investigations."

The group said that the allegations of corruption against Odebrecht are "no longer a suspicion, but a reality."

Odebrecht admitted to U.S. officials that it paid bribes to officials in 12 countries, including Panama. The company said it disbursed $59 million to Panama officials, an amount it has promised to pay back.

"The government has not protected the best interests of the state and has been unable to uncover the bribes paid by this company, increasing public distrust in our institutions and compromising our resources," the group said in demanding the audits.

Here is the complete letter:

Movin Expandir Imagen
Movin

Movin Expandir Imagen
Movin

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Transparency Director Angélica Maytín. Transparency Director Angélica Maytín.

Cabinet approves information proposal

Corprensa President Luis Navarro addresses the opening of an economic forum Tuesday. Corprensa President Luis Navarro addresses the opening of an economic forum Tuesday.

Panama targets quality economic growth

A proposed sexual education law has generated protests both in favor and against it. A proposed sexual education law has generated protests both in favor and against it.

Battle continues over sex ed law

French ministers Michel Sapin and Christian Eckert. French ministers Michel Sapin and Christian Eckert.

France recognizes Panama's "willingness" to cooperate on tax matters

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Directorio de Comercios

Lo último en La Prensa

Entretenimiento Jerry Seinfeld y Netflix anuncian acuerdo para serie

Jerry Seinfeld también filmará dos nuevos monólogos humorísticos para Netflix. Jerry Seinfeld también filmará dos nuevos monólogos humorísticos para Netflix.
Jerry Seinfeld también filmará dos nuevos monólogos humorísticos para Netflix. AP/Archivo

AP | LOS ÁNGELES, Estados Unidos

Jerry Seinfeld y Netflix anunciaron un acuerdo que llevará el programa de entrevistas del astro "Comedians in Cars Getting ...

Entretenimiento ¿Qué tienen en común Altos del Golf y la comarca Ngäbe Buglé? Una película

Extracto del cortometraje Alteridad. Extracto del cortometraje Alteridad.
Extracto del cortometraje Alteridad. Tomado de Youtube

Angel López Guía

Dos jóvenes panameños unieron sus talentos para hacer un paralelismo entre los problemas que comparten dos comunidades tan ...

Provincias Controlan de forma parcial fuego en vertedero de Chitré

Colocarán una garita para impedir el paso de desconocidos al lugar. Colocarán una garita para impedir el paso de desconocidos al lugar.
Colocarán una garita para impedir el paso de desconocidos al lugar. Especial para La Prensa/Vielka Corro Ríos

Vielka Corro Ríos,Especial para La Prensa | CHITRÉ, Herrera

Por segundo día, el vertedero municipal de Chitré continuó ardiendo, mientras que las autoridades decidieron cerrar el paso a ...

Destacados