Movin urges audit of Odebrecht projects

The Independent Movement (Movin) has urged the Comptroller General to audit public works carried out by Odebrecht in Panama since 2006.

The petition, addressed through an open letter to President Juan Carlos Varela, also emphasizes the need for the Tribunal Electoral to reveal the identity of the donors to electoral campaigns.

"Mr. President, you are responsible for dismantling the structure of corruption," the group wrote. "We demand that the necessary items be assigned to the Public Prosecutor's Office, the Institute of Forensic Sciences and the Comptroller General so that they can promptly complete their investigations."

The group said that the allegations of corruption against Odebrecht are "no longer a suspicion, but a reality."

Odebrecht admitted to U.S. officials that it paid bribes to officials in 12 countries, including Panama. The company said it disbursed $59 million to Panama officials, an amount it has promised to pay back.

"The government has not protected the best interests of the state and has been unable to uncover the bribes paid by this company, increasing public distrust in our institutions and compromising our resources," the group said in demanding the audits.

