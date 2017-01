Movin asks TE to publish Odebrecht information

The Independent Movement (Movin) called Wednesday on the Tribunal Electoral (TE) to publish the records of donations made by the Brazilian company Odebrecht to political campaigns starting from 2004.

+ info Spanish version

Movin asked Magistrate Heriberto Arúz, president of the TE, to also disclose the donations made by the Constructora Internacional del Sur, a company linked to Odebrecht.

The petition is based on the recent confession of Odebrecht executives to U.S. prosecutors that they paid $59 million in bribes to Panama officials.

"It should be borne in mind that, according to statements made by Judge Erasmo Pinilla, the amount contributed by private donors during the last elections reached $59.2 million," the group said.

Movin recalled that the group "United for more Change," comprised of the CD and Molirena parties, received $34.7 million in private donations.

The PRD received $12.1 million while the Partido Panameñista received $10 million.

"Surely the Electoral Court will share the information an an elementary principle of transparency," the group said. "Citizens have the right to know if there is any relationship between the donations made in the election campaign and the subsequent allocation of state projects."

Odebrecht agreed to pay more than $2 billion in fines to the United States, Brazil and Switzerland to resolve charges that it bribed officials in 12 countries, including Panama.