Tom Ford, 80, dies

In the early hours of Saturday, James Thomas Ford, popularly known only as Tom Ford, passed away at the age of 80.

This was confirmed by his son Mark Ford, who recalled that his father worked his whole life worked for the welfare of children, whom he considered the future of humanity and the basis for a better country.

Funeral arrangements are not complete at this time.

Ford is remembered for his work with the Fundación Presente de Vida. He also worked prominently as a member of the Rotary Club of Panama.

Likewise, his efforts are known for the volunteer movement in the country.

Ford and the Fundación Presente de Vida had among their priorities to help patients at the Hospital del Niño.