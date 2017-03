Two students die heading to class in Veraguas

The Ministry of Education confirmed that two students died Monday in Veraguas while crossing a stream to get to school.

The victims were identified as Beata Santos, 12, and Natalia Santos, 14, who attended the Roberto Sibala School in Santa Fe.

The incident occurred when they attempted to cross the Palmar River, which was flooded due to heavy rains.

Alfredo Alfonso, director of the civil defense agency Sinaproc in Veraguas, explained that heavy rains this year during the dry season have led to a rash of drownings in the province. A person was also reported missing over the weekend in the San Pablo River inLas Cruces de Cañazas.

So far in 2017, there have been eight drowning deaths in Veraguas.

