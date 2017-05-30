Former dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega dead at 83

Former dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega, who ruled Panama from 1983 to 1989, died on Monday evening at Hospital Santo Tomás due to complications from brain surgery. He was 83.

The death was confirmed by Minister of Health Miguel Mayo.Subsequently, President Juan Carlos Varela referred to the death of the former general on Twitter, saying his death "closes a chapter in our history."

Noriega fell into a coma March 7 due to complications from brain surgery.

He is survived by his three daughters: Sandra, Lorena and Thaís Noriega Sieiro.

Muerte de Manuel A. Noriega cierra un capítulo de nuestra historia; sus hijas y sus familiares merecen un sepelio en paz. — Juan Carlos Varela (@JC_Varela) 30 de mayo de 2017

Noriega came to power a few years after the death of Gen. Omar Torrijos. Under Torrijos, he had been in charge of the military regime's intelligence unit, known as G-2.

Noriega was trained by the Americans, attending the infamous School of the Americas and also in the United States. He was also an informant of the American intelligence service, the CIA, receiving payments from that agency for years, going back to when he was a military student in Peru.

His regime was marked by brutal violence and an intense supression of human rights, which included closing La Prensa at various times during his rule.

He was indicted by the U.S. government on drug trafficking charges. That indictment was unsealed in 1988, which led to the US invasion in December 1989. He was captured and jailed in Florida until 2010, when he was extradited to France to serve a sentence for money laundering.

He was then extradited to Panama in December 2011, where he began serving sentences for crimes he committed during the military dictatorship, which included the murder of Hugo Spadafora and the so-called Albrook Massacre.