Navarro sues ‘La Prensa’

Former PRD presidential candidate Juan Carlos Navarro has sued La Prensa for $2 million for alleged damages to "his image, personality, good name and dignity."

+ info Spanish version

The lawsuit is based on an article published on Oct. 24, 2015, in which PRD officials Mitchell Doens and Francisco Sánchez Cárdenas alleged that former President Ricardo Martinelli gained access to the PRD after bank transfers were detected to companies linked with Javier Martínez Acha, who served as treasurer of Navarro's campaign.

The suit also names Doens, Sánchez Cárdenas and the journalist who wrote the story, Eduardo Mendoza.

"All my family has suffered from the damage caused by these people, who without explanation have given to the task of informing the Panamanian population of the alleged involvement of Mr. Navarro in a criminal offense," says the lawsuit, prepared by Gabriel Carrera Pittí.

The lawyer asks Navarro to undergo a psychological test "to determine the moral, emotional and psychological damage that he has suffered."

It also requests that an expert determine if the news affected the image of the presidential candidate.