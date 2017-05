State business in the shadows

Evelyn Vargas, a lawyer who provides services for the supermarket chain Super 99 and the family of its owner, former President Ricardo Martinelli - has disclosed to the Public Prosecutor details of the business of the family.

+ info Spanish version

These included allegations that the former president's sons - Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli - had connections to state contractors such as Transcaribe Trading (TCT), a company that received more than $400 million in public works.

The sons are also being investigated for their ties to the Brazilian contractor Odebrecht, which has admitted to paying $59 million in bribes to officials in Panama during the Martinelli presidency. As part of that investigation, Swiss prosecutors have seized bank accounts containing $22 million. Vargas has been summoned by prosecutors looking into those funds and payments made by Odebrecht.

Vargas told prosecutors that the Martinelli family pressured her not to return to Panama, and tried to get her to go to Miami, where they are believed to be hiding.