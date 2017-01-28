Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Waked pleads innocent at hearing

Spanish version

Angel López Guía

Entrepreneur Nidal Waked pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and bank fraud before a Federal Court judge in Miami Wednesday.

The information was confirmed by the newspaper El Nuevo Herald.

During the hearing before Judge John O'Sullivan, he was denied bail.

"He has passports from Panama, Colombia, Spain and some form of status in Canada and is an international traveler. He also seems to have access to money and influence in Panama, so he may be a flight risk and must be detained," El Nuevo Herald quoted the judge as saying.

Waked was extradited to the United States Jan. 19 from Colombia. He was arrested in Bogota on May 4, 2016. The next day, the United States Department of Treasury announced that he, his uncle Abdul Waked and 68 of their corporations had been placed on the Clinton List for activities related to money laundering and drug trafficking.

That designation prevents them from engaging in any transactions with U.S. entities, which severely impacted their businesses, which include duty-free stores, department stores and newspapers, including La Estrella. Nidal's brothers and Abdul's son, as well as his lawyers, were also included on the list.

He faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison if convicted.

