JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Families of victims want Noriega returned to jail after surgery

He will be held at his home before the medical procedure.

José González Pinilla

Manuel Antonio Noriega has been issued house arrest.
LA PRENSA/ Archivo

Relatives of the victims of the military dictatorship expressed Tuesday their "strong rejection" of the decision of the Supreme Court to grant house arrest to former dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega, who has been held in El Renacer Prison since December 2011.

Héctor Gallego, a member of a victims' rights group, said that "Noriega must remain in prison to fulfill his sentence for the many crimes against humanity committed during the 21 years of the military dictatorship."

He also alleged that Noriega is housed with "a series of comforts" that are no available to other inmates.

Noriega has been released prior to undergoing neurosurgery. Gallego said that the prison system should accommodate the health needs of inmates and not allow them to be released for medical reasons. 

"We appeal to the Panamanian courts not to grant Manuel Antonio Noriega house arrest. The crimes he committed during the military dictatorship have left hundreds of families with deep pain," Gallego said. "The discomforts Noriega faces at the moment are absolutely nothing compared to the suffering hundreds and hundreds of families went through because of his actions."

The group also wants him returned to jail after the surgery.

The 82-year-old former dictator must undergo surgery to eliminate a benign tumor in his head.

