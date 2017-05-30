The day Noriega refused to ask forgiveness

"I had nothing to do with the death of [Moisés] Giroldi or [Leon] Tejada," Manuel Antonio Noriega said on January 27, before a judge who was going to decide if the former dictator would be granted hosue arrest.

It was the first time Noriega had come face to face with the families of the 11 men killed on Oct. 3, 1989, after an attempted coup, which would later be called the Alborook Massacre.

"With my heart, under the name of God, I say: I had nothing to do with the deaths of these people," he said firmly.

His three daughters - Sandra, Lorena and Thays - were among the audience, but also Josué Giroldi and Javier Tejada, the sons of Major Moisés Giroldi - who commanded the plot against Noriega - and Captain Javier Tejada, respectively.

Noriega was convicted of the crime in abstentia on Jan. 29, 1996. The judgment was ratified by the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court on Oct. 9, 1997.

"It was Tejada's friends who killed him. I stopped people from killing each other," Noriega insisted. He stared at Javier. From the audience, voices were heard asking for more information. "Say the names," they cried.

Then Judge Roberto Alexander Sanchez allowed Javier to address the dictator, who at all times remained comfortable in a wheelchair, wearing sports clothes and escorted by security agents. Javier asked why he killed the 11 men, if they had already surrendered. There was no answer.

Josue also spoke. He said his family had already forgiven Noriega, although he did not believe anything he said.

Despite his refusal to take responsibility for the crimes, Noriega was granted house arrest to prepare for brain surgery, which was performed on March 7. He died May 29 due to complications arising from the operation.

Two years before, in an interview on Telemetro Reports, Noriega did apologize, although he never specified that these were addressed to the victims directly.

"Under the inspiration of Our Father, I ask forgiveness of any person who feels offended, affected, harmed or humiliated by my actions or those of my superiors in the fulfillment of orders or those of my subordinates," he said, reading from a prepared statement and refusing to answer any questions.