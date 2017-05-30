Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

NATIONAL

The day Noriega refused to ask forgiveness

Hoy por Hoy publicado el 25 de junio de 2015

Redacción de La Prensa

Manuel Antonio Noriega. Manuel Antonio Noriega.
Manuel Antonio Noriega. LA PRENSA/Isaac Ortega

"I had nothing to do with the death of [Moisés] Giroldi or [Leon] Tejada," Manuel Antonio Noriega said on January 27, before a judge who was going to decide if the former dictator would be granted hosue arrest.

It was the first time Noriega had come face to face with the families of the 11 men killed on Oct. 3, 1989, after an attempted coup, which would later be called the Alborook Massacre. 

"With my heart, under the name of God, I say: I had nothing to do with the deaths of these people," he said firmly.

His three daughters - Sandra, Lorena and Thays - were among the audience, but also Josué Giroldi and Javier Tejada, the sons of Major Moisés Giroldi - who commanded the plot against Noriega - and Captain Javier Tejada, respectively.

Noriega was convicted of the crime in abstentia on Jan. 29, 1996. The judgment was ratified by the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court on Oct. 9, 1997. 

"It was Tejada's friends who killed him. I stopped people from killing each other," Noriega insisted. He stared at Javier. From the audience, voices were heard asking for more information. "Say the names," they cried. 

Then Judge Roberto Alexander Sanchez allowed Javier to address the dictator, who at all times remained comfortable in a wheelchair, wearing sports clothes and escorted by security agents. Javier asked why he killed the 11 men, if they had already surrendered. There was no answer. 

Josue also spoke. He said his family had already forgiven Noriega, although he did not believe anything he said.

Ezra &Aacute;ngel, abogado deNoriega, y Sandra Noriega, en la audiencia realizada el 27 de enero de 2017. Expandir Imagen
Ezra Ángel, abogado deNoriega, y Sandra Noriega, en la audiencia realizada el 27 de enero de 2017. LA PRENSA/Luis García

Despite his refusal to take responsibility for the crimes, Noriega was granted house arrest to prepare for brain surgery, which was performed on March 7. He died May 29 due to complications arising from the operation. 

Two years before, in an interview on Telemetro Reports, Noriega did apologize, although he never specified that these were addressed to the victims directly.

"Under the inspiration of Our Father, I ask forgiveness of any person who feels offended, affected, harmed or humiliated by my actions or those of my superiors in the fulfillment of orders or those of my subordinates," he said, reading from a prepared statement and refusing to answer any questions.

30 may 2017 - 13:25h

Manuel Antonio Noriega dijo ayer, sin manifestar arrepentimiento alguno, que él pedía perdón a los que se sintieron ofendidos, afectados, perjudicados o humillados por la dictadura militar que desgobernó este país durante 21 años y que seguramente es la madre de muchos de nuestros males de hoy. Si Noriega pretendía cerrar el capítulo de la oscura era militarista que él mismo dirigió con sangrienta crueldad, ha debido responder por el secuestro y desaparición del padre Héctor Gallego, contar lo que sabe sobre la decapitación del médico Hugo Spadafora o confesar las brutales ejecuciones de militares que se alzaron en su contra en las últimas horas de su tiranía. Pedir perdón es solo parte de un acto de contrición, hace falta genuino arrepentimiento y, con su confesión, finalizar con la inhumana incertidumbre de más de un centenar de familias que sufrieron la desaparición de algún miembro bajo el mando de Omar Torrijos y otros exmilitares. Su “declaración” de ayer no fue más que un mal guión, pero interpretado magistralmente con la soberbia del dictador que fue.

