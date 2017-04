New details in soccer probe

The Sixth Anti-Corruption Prosecutor has made new accusations in the investigation into bribes paid by FIFA to local soccer officials.

The prosecutor also ordered the continued pre-trial detention of former Panama Football Federation (Fepafut) President Ariel Alvarado.

The new people implicated in the case are attorneys Carlos Vidal and Andrea Vidal Zachrisson, whom prosecutor Aurelio Vásquez plans to question this week.

Alvarado has been detained since April 21. His wife also faces charges, and has been ordered not to leave the country.

They face charges of money laundering and corruption.

They allegedly committed the crimes in connection with the awarding of television and marketing rights of the senior national team for World Cup qualifying in 2010 and 2014.