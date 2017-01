OECD tells Panama to adopt agreement

The Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Ángel Gurría today called on the National Assembly to ratify the agreement signed with the presiding body to promote transparency and the fight against tax evasion.

Gurria launched this message from one of the rooms of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, during a conference on the subject of "taxation without frontiers." Panama Vice President Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado also participated in the session.

Gurría, a former Mexican minister of Finance and Foreign Affairs who has headed the Paris-based group since 2006, was the first to speak. He noted that, according to calculations by the OECD - losses due to corporate tax evasion range from $100 billion to $240 billion.

"Panama has just signed this instrument. I have a message for the Panamanian congressmen: we need the law to pass," he said.

Panama signed the mutual assistance treaty with the OECD last year.