Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Metro de Panamá Asamblea Nacional Ministerio de Ambiente Venezuela OEA Mitradel asep (autoridad nacional de los servicios públicos) cine

Spanish version

INTERNATIONAL

OAS to continue Venezuela debate

Panama will be part of the discussion.

Venezuela amenaza con retirarse de la OEA

Spanish version

JOSÉ VILAR |

Temas:

Protests have been held in Venezuela throughout April demanding a change in government. Protests have been held in Venezuela throughout April demanding a change in government.
Protests have been held in Venezuela throughout April demanding a change in government.

A new session of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) will take place today to discuss the socio-political situation in Venezuela. 

+ info

The meeting was convened by Chairman Diego Pary of Bolivia to discuss a draft resolution to convene a consultation meeting of foreign ministers. It was presented within the framework of the implementation of the Inter-American Democratic Charter. 

Argentina, Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, the United States, Honduras, Jamaica, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay base their request on Article 61 of the OAS Charter, which states: a meeting of consultation of Ministers of Foreign Affairs should be held in order to consider problems of an urgent nature and of common interest for the American States, and to serve as the Organ of Consultation. 

Today's meeting comes as a series of protests take place in Venezuela to demand that President Nicolás Maduro leave the government and presidential elections be held. 

Since Luis Almagro took office as OAS Secretary General in May 2015, he maintains a critical position in the face of the political and humanitarian crisis faced by Venezuelans. However, it was not until June 1, 2016 - after a report denouncing the systematic violation of rights and the absence of separation of powers - that the OAS discussed the issue, recognized the crisis in the country and made a call for dialogue, offering its willingness to mediate between the parties and initiate talks to resolve the situation. 

Venezuela never accepted the proposal of the OAS, but through the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) carried out a dialogue process led by the ex-presidents José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero (Spain), Martín Torrijos (Panama) and Leonel Fernández (Dominican Republic). 

In 2017, the OAS has already met twice to address the situation in Venezuela, which has generated a rebuke from Maduro. 

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez seeks support from another regional body. Yesterday Rodriguez confirmed in a tweet that the country called for an emergency meeting with the chancellors of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to denounce "threats against constitutional democratic order and interventionist actions." At the same time, Rodriguez informed that they will activate an arbitration process in Unasur to discuss the suspension that Venezuela has been facing since December 2016.

Venezuela amenaza con retirarse de la OEA

AP | 26 abr 2017 - 04:17h

El gobierno de Venezuela amenazó el martes con retirarse de la OEA si ese organismo convoca a los cancilleres miembros para analizar la crisis en el país, tras catalogar esa iniciativa como un intento de gobiernos extranjeros de inmiscuirse en sus asuntos al tomar partido en el conflicto político que ha dejado 26 muertos y 437 heridos en las últimas tres semanas.

De realizarse "alguna reunión de cancilleres de la Organización de Estados Americanos que no cuente con el aval, con el consentimiento del gobierno de Venezuela, yo he recibido instrucción del jefe de Estado, el presidente Nicolás Maduro, de iniciar el procedimiento de retiro de Venezuela de esta organización", dijo la canciller Delcy Rodríguez en declaraciones difundidas en la noche en la televisión estatal."

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

An apartment has been seized in Spain. An apartment has been seized in Spain.

Investments of Martinelli family probed

Ariel Alvardo Ariel Alvardo

New details in soccer probe

María Corina Machado. María Corina Machado.

María Corina Machado says government is trying to arrest her

New controls have been placed on cattle imports. New controls have been placed on cattle imports.

New controls reduce risk in imported cattle

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo más Visto Nuevo Comentado

Lo último en La Prensa

Fotografía Azuero: un vistazo al trabajo, a la tradición y al folclor

Azuero: un vistazo al trabajo, a la tradición y al folclor Azuero: un vistazo al trabajo, a la tradición y al folclor Galería
Azuero: un vistazo al trabajo, a la tradición y al folclor Los Santos/LA PRENSA/ Vielka Corro

Vielka Corro Ríos,LA PRENSA/ Vielka Corro |

amenaza nuclear Surcorea instala partes de polémica defensa antimisiles

Submarino estadounidense equipado con misiles guiados se encuentra en Corea del Sur. Submarino estadounidense equipado con misiles guiados se encuentra en Corea del Sur.
Submarino estadounidense equipado con misiles guiados se encuentra en Corea del Sur. AP

AP | SEÚL, Corea del Sur

Componentes clave de un polémico sistema antimisiles de Estados Unidos fue instalado en Corea del Sur un día después de que ...

inmigrantes indocumentados Juez de Estados Unidos bloquea decreto de Donald Trump contra 'ciudades santuario'

Un juez de la corte federal de San Francisco ordenó un bloqueo temporal de alcance nacional a cualquier intento de implementar la orden del 25 de enero de Trump. Un juez de la corte federal de San Francisco ordenó un bloqueo temporal de alcance nacional a cualquier intento de implementar la orden del 25 de enero de Trump.
Un juez de la corte federal de San Francisco ordenó un bloqueo temporal de alcance nacional a cualquier intento de implementar la orden del 25 de enero de Trump. AFP/Saul Loeb

AFP | WASHINGTON, Estados Unidos

Un juez de Estados Unidos suspendió el martes la aplicación de un decreto del presidente Donald Trump dirigido a negar miles ...