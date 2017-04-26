OAS to continue Venezuela debate

A new session of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) will take place today to discuss the socio-political situation in Venezuela.

The meeting was convened by Chairman Diego Pary of Bolivia to discuss a draft resolution to convene a consultation meeting of foreign ministers. It was presented within the framework of the implementation of the Inter-American Democratic Charter.

Argentina, Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, the United States, Honduras, Jamaica, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay base their request on Article 61 of the OAS Charter, which states: a meeting of consultation of Ministers of Foreign Affairs should be held in order to consider problems of an urgent nature and of common interest for the American States, and to serve as the Organ of Consultation.

Today's meeting comes as a series of protests take place in Venezuela to demand that President Nicolás Maduro leave the government and presidential elections be held.

Since Luis Almagro took office as OAS Secretary General in May 2015, he maintains a critical position in the face of the political and humanitarian crisis faced by Venezuelans. However, it was not until June 1, 2016 - after a report denouncing the systematic violation of rights and the absence of separation of powers - that the OAS discussed the issue, recognized the crisis in the country and made a call for dialogue, offering its willingness to mediate between the parties and initiate talks to resolve the situation.

Venezuela never accepted the proposal of the OAS, but through the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) carried out a dialogue process led by the ex-presidents José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero (Spain), Martín Torrijos (Panama) and Leonel Fernández (Dominican Republic).

In 2017, the OAS has already met twice to address the situation in Venezuela, which has generated a rebuke from Maduro.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez seeks support from another regional body. Yesterday Rodriguez confirmed in a tweet that the country called for an emergency meeting with the chancellors of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to denounce "threats against constitutional democratic order and interventionist actions." At the same time, Rodriguez informed that they will activate an arbitration process in Unasur to discuss the suspension that Venezuela has been facing since December 2016.